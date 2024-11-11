BITS Law School invites applications for 5-year integrated law programmes for 2025 session

BITS Law School, Mumbai has opened applications for its five-year integrated law programmes for admissions in 2025, on Monday, November 11. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website at bitslawschool.edu.in. Apply for 5-year integrated law programmes at BITS Law School. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Admissions have been opened for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), and the B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) with 120 and 60 seats respectively, at the BITS Pilani, Mumbai Campus, as informed in a press statement.

The programmes have been designed in line with the specifications of the Bar Council of India and are also recognised by it. The curriculum is contemporary and emphasizes trans-disciplinary thinking.

The programmes also offer four in-demand specialisations, namely Technology and Media Law, Corporate and Financial Law, Entertainment and Sports Law, and Alternate Dispute Resolution and Mediation.

Dr Ashish Bharadwaj, Founding Dean of BITS Law School, said that the approach of the institution is based on assisting students to discover new ideas, problems, and solutions in law and beyond.

He added, “BITSLAW is advancing research and thought leadership in upcoming and unresolved issues in technology & media law, which is one of the four specialisations we offer.”

Meanwhile, the institution said that the curriculum is grounded in a 5-tier learning pyramid which are as follows:

‘Readiness at the Workplace’ to master data skills, time management, and professional ethics ‘Learning Beyond the Curriculum’ for cultural enrichment and exposure to fine arts. ‘Mentor-Mentee Program’ for dedicated mentorship for each student to navigate their residential campus life. ‘Writing Centre’ to learn skills of critical thinking, interpretation, and legal writing. Remedial Classes for Academically Adrift students to help overcome academic challenges in a customised manner.

Admission process:

The admission process at BITS Law School is based on the following parameters of a candidate:

Academic records (10th and 12th grade scores).

Law entrance exams scores of CLAT, LNAT, AILET, SLAT, MHCET LAW, or BLAT (BITS Law Admission Test).

Co/extra-curricular achievements.

Personal interview.

International ties and alumni network

BITS Law School is also partners with the University College Dublin’s Sutherland School of Law, Pace University’s Elisabeth Haub School of Law, and the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law.

Additionally, the BITSLAW faculty are alumni of leading universities, including the IITs, JNU, National Law Schools, Delhi University in India; Warwick, Cambridge, Manchester, Leicester, Liverpool, Essex, SOAS in the U.K.; Goethe Frankfurt, GIDS Geneva, Tilburg, Munich, Max Planck Institute in Europe; Toronto, NYU, Columbia, Louisiana State, Queen’s University in North America; and Deakin, Monash in Australia, informed the institution.

Scholarships:

BITS Law School also offers scholarships for merit, merit and means, and diversity.

Besides, there are three special Birla Endowment Scholarships for Legal Studies. More than 50% of BITSLAW students are on some form of scholarship ranging from 15% to 100% tuition fee waiver, it stated.

Moreover, the School has partnered with leading public and private banks for educational loans at interest rates that are touted to be among the lowest in the country.