IIM Bangalore’s PGPEM batch hosts silver jubilee of annual leadership summit Drishti 2024

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) batch hosted a two-day flagship Annual Leadership Summit ‘Drishti’ at the institution’s campus on November 9 and 10, 2024. The silver jubilee edition of the summit gave a platform to industry leaders, visionaries, professionals, and business school students who came together for a collaborative deliberation on innovations for a sustainable future,

Notably, as per IIM Bangalore, Drishti is a fusion of business, technology, art, culture and academia, that offers a glimpse into the future of an inclusive society.

There was a diverse line-up of workshops, case competitions, speaker sessions, and panel discussions around HR, the Start-up world, etc., as part of the summit.

Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, welcomed the guests and shed light on converting insights to impact in his address.

The summit also featured the ‘Winds of Change’ talk featuring distinguished speakers such as IAS Officer and Paralympic medallist Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, and Indian Navy veteran Aishwarya Boddapati, the current Vice President and Control Management Manager at Wells Fargo.

Moreover, the summit encouraged B-school students to bridge theory and practice by applying academic concepts to real-world business scenarios.

Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group, emphasised in his keynote address the evolving frameworks and the need for impactful change driven by professionals who are empowered to take ownership of their careers and drive business success.

Guest speaker Dr. Rhonda Duffy, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations

Officer at Biocon Biologics highlighted her journey in various Senior Leadership positions from LEO Pharma to Biocon Biologics.

Meanwhile, on the first day, (November 9th), the summit hosted panel discussions around “HR and Recruitment” which featured a panel discussion with industry leaders such as Mandira Roy Choudhury (CHRO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering), Namita V (Deputy CHRO, TVS Lucas), Rohith Hariharan (Employer Branding Expert, Ather Energy), and Sumit Katyal (AVP HR - Global Head-Total Rewards, Biocon Biologics) where they discussed workforce strategies and hiring trends in the shifting business landscape.

On the second day, (November 10) a panel discussion was held on the theme “Insight to Impact” with Sudip Paul (MD, Accenture India), Vineet Shukla (CTO, Mahindra Teqo), Ashutosh Itkelwar (Managing Director, Optym India), and Shidhank Gupta (SVP & Service Offering Head, Infosys) who shared their perspectives on shaping tomorrow and business strategies.