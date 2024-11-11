Menu Explore
Meghalaya Police Constable, SI PET admit card 2024 released at megpolice.gov.in, direct link and details here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2024 06:04 PM IST

Meghalaya Police Constable, SI PET admit card 2024 have been released at megpolice.gov.in.

The Meghalaya Police has released Constable and Sub-Inspector recruitment 2024 admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on Monday, November 11. Candidates who applied for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at megpolice.gov.in. Meghalaya Police Constable, SI admit card 2024 live updates

Meghalaya Police Constable, SI PET hall tickets 2024 have been released at megpolice.gov.in.(HT File Photo)
Meghalaya Police Constable, SI PET hall tickets 2024 have been released at megpolice.gov.in.(HT File Photo)

The Meghalaya Police took to X (formerly Twitter), wherein it informed that that the Admit Card link for Meghalaya Police PET is live.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD MEGHALAYA POLICE ADMIT CARDS (WILL BE ACTIVE SOON)

In the admit cards, candidates can check details such as the date, time, and venue for the PET round.

The selection process consists of a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written examination and an interview.

The physical test is scheduled to begin on November 18.

It may be mentioned here that the ongoing recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 2,968 vacancies in the Meghalaya Police. These include:

UBSI: 76 vacancies

Unarmed Branch Constable: 720 vacancies

Fireman: 195 vacancies

Driver Fireman: 53 vacancies

Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic: 26 vacancies

MPRO Operator: 205 vacancies

Signal/ BN Operator: 56 vacancies

Constable: 1494 vacancies

Driver Constable: 143 vacancies

Meanwhile, candidates can can contact the helpline number 6033164273 in case they need any assistance.

