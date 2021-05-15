BITSAT 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended- check notice here

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS has postponed BITSAT 2021 examination and has also extended the registration date. The registration date for the Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BITS on bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2021 online examination that was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, has been postponed. The test will likely be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced during June.

The official notice reads, “The deadline for submission of Online applications for BITSAT-2021 is extended to 5:00 PM on June 30, 2021. BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021. Please check this website in the first week of June 2021 for any updates.”

To apply for the examination, candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized college or board. The appearing candidates can apply but they would need a valid pass certificate from the Board before the session begins at the time of admission counseling. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BITS Pilani.