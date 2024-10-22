BNMU PG Admission 2024: Semester 1 merit list releasing today at bnmu.ac.in, here’s how to check

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University will release BNMU PG Admission 2024 Semester 1 merit list on October 22, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission process can check the merit list through the official website of BNMU at bnmu.ac.in. BNMU PG Admission 2024: Semester 1 merit list releasing today, how to check

As per the official schedule, enrollment in postgraduate colleges or departments will be done from October 23 to October 29, 2024. Admission confirmation in PG departments/ colleges will be available on October 30, 2024. The classes will commence on November 12, 2024.

BNMU PG Admission 2024: How to check merit list

All the candidates who want to check the merit list can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BNMU at bnmu.ac.in.

Click on the BNMU PG Admission 2024 Semester 1 merit list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter the login details.

Click on submit and the merit list will be displayed.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PG admission registration process started on August 22 and ended on September 29, 2024.

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (B. N. Mandal University), Madhepura, is a State University that was established on January 10, 1992. The University offers 50 courses and has more than 1,50,000 students. The varsity is affiliated with 19 colleges. The University has more than 1050 faculty members. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BNMU.