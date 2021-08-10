Bombay HC quashes notification for entrance test for junior college admissions

The Bombay high court on Tuesday quashed the May 28 notification of the Maharashtra government for holding a Common Entrance Test (CET) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22. It said it is a “fit case to intervene” as allowing the CET would cause gross injustice to students.

The court directed the state to conduct admissions based on the evaluation of different boards and complete the process within six weeks.

A petition filed by a student had sought the quashing and setting aside of the notification on the grounds that it was discriminatory as it would be based on the state board syllabus and was unfair to students from other boards.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the state, asked the court not to pass any adverse orders as it would affect the commencement of the academic year. Kumbhakoni submitted that the admissions to FYJC would be based on merit cum choice and hence there would be a uniform opportunity for all students to secure a seat in the college of their choice. He added that priority would be given to students who appeared for CET at the time of admission over those who did not take it.

On the objection of students from other boards, Kumbhakoni submitted that based on the court’s suggestion, the state held a meeting of representatives of all boards through video conferencing and asked them to provide a bank of 200 questions to the state. He said that while the state had proposed to have four question papers of 25 marks each, the state was willing to have three papers based on the questions banks provided by other boards.