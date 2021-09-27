BSEB inter admission third merit list today, check details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the third selection list for inter admission in colleges in the state. Based on the third merit list, the admission process in colleges will be held from September 27 to October 1, the Board said on Sunday.

The BSEB inter admission third merit list will be available on ofssbihar.in.

BSEB inter admission third merit list

Through this merit list admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of OFSS Bihar on ofssbihar.in.

Click on BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 Class 11 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open on the screen.

Check the details and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The colleges have been asked to update the list of students who have taken admission in the third merit list by October 2.

After the formalities of the third round of admission concludes, the Board will start the spot admission process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON