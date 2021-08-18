BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar Class 11 first merit list to release today

Bihar School Examination Board will release the BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 first merit list on August 18, 2021. The first merit list for Class 11 can be checked through the official site BSEB on ofssbihar.in. Candidates who want to apply for Class 11 admissions can do it through the official site of BSEB from August 18 to August 24, 2021.

Candidates who have not been enlisted in the merit list can make changes in the application form from August 18 to August 24, 2021. To check the merit list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of OFSS Bihar on ofssbihar.in.

• Click on BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 Class 11 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open on the screen.

• Check the details and download the PDF file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this merit list admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

Other board candidates will have to wait for a while to apply as BSEB will again open the window of registration for CBSE, ICSE, and other boards whose result is still pending. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB OFSS.