BSEB Super 50 registration deadline extended, submit applications for JEE, NEET free coaching by March 26

The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the deadline to submit applications for ‘BSEB Super 50’ to March 26, 2025. Candidates aspiring to avail the free residential and non residential coaching for IIT JEE and NEET for 2025-27 and 2025-26 academic session can submit their applications on the official website at coaching.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Super 50 application window has been extended. Aspiring candidates can now apply by March 26, 2025. (Representative image)

As part of the program, aspirants from 9 divisional districts of Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Munger can submit their applications.

Notably, students from multiple boards like BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, among others, who are currently appearing in Class 10 examination, and willing to study in BSEB-affiliated schools or Class 11, are eligible to apply.

Additionally, students of BSEB studying in Class 11 can apply for the free coaching programme.

Students who are admitted for BSEB Super 50 will be provided specialized teaching of JEE and NEET by expert teachers who previously taught in the reputed coaching institutes of the country.

Besides there will be separate batch of 50 boys and 50 girls for preparation of JEE/NEET.

Students will be taught in classrooms equipped with facilities like AC, digital board, etc. They will have to undergro OMR Test or CBT (Computer Based Test) twice every month.

Not just this, separate arrangements will also be made for doubt clearing classes. Students will be provided high quality specialized teaching material for IIT JEE and NEET free of cost.

The ‘BSEB Super 50’ programme, was launched by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 23, 2023, to provide expert guidance to meritorious and promising students of the board who seek to take the IIT JEE and NEET examinations, free of cost.