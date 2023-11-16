Calcutta University Law Admission 2023: Registration underway for LLM course, apply at caluniv-ucsta.net

University of Calcutta has started the registration process for Calcutta University Law Admission 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for LLM course can do it through the official website of Calcutta University at caluniv-ucsta.net. Calcutta University Law Admission 2023: Registration underway for LLM course(HT file)

The last date to apply is November 28, 2023. The entrance test will be conducted on December 17, 2023.

50% of the total number of seat is reserved for C.U. Hons. Candidates and for the rest 50% seats CULET-PG (Calcutta University Law Entrance Test) will be conducted. Candidates will have to pass the bachelor of law to apply for the course. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Calcutta University Law Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of Calcutta University at caluniv-ucsta.net.

Click on the apply link available on the main page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance test will be of 2 hours duration and 60 marks MCQ, 40 marks subjective questions will be asked.

The application fees is ₹400/- for General Category and Rs. 200/-(Non refundable) for EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PWD. The payment of application fees should be done through bill desk. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calcutta University.

