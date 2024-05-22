Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Registration underway for 4 year course at admission.uoc.ac.in, direct link here

University of Calicut has started the Calicut University UG Admission 2024 registration on May 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Four Year Under Graduate Programmes and three year Under Graduate B.Voc Programmes can apply online through the official website of Calicut University Admission portal at admission.uoc.ac.in. Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Registration underway, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date for online registration is till June 1, 2024. Candidates can make payment of fee till June 1, 2024 upto 5 pm.

Those candidates who are “Eligible for Higher Studies” as per the Higher Secondary Examination or a pass in the equivalent examination is the minimum criteria for admission to undergraduate programmes, unless otherwise specified. All candidates seeking admission to the under graduate programmes irrespective of the Quota (General Merit/ Reservation/ Sports/ Persons with Disabilities/ Community/ Management/Inmates of Juvenile Justice Home/Trans-gender etc.) should compulsorily register through Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Calicut University UG Admission 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Calicut University Admission portal at admission.uoc.ac.in.

Click on Calicut University UG Admission 2024 for 4 years link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will get apply online link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for SC/ST is ₹195/- and others is ₹470/-. Payment of fee for online registration can be made only through e-payment system (STATE BANK online/Nodal Centers functioning in Affiliated colleges/Friends Janasevena kendram/Akshaya kendras).

This admission process is conducted for the Four Year Under Graduate Programmes and three year Under Graduate B.Voc Programmes in the affiliated Arts & Science Colleges of University of Calicut for the academic year 2024-25 except those Under Graduate Programmes admission to which is based on entrance examinations and Programmes conducted in Autonomous Colleges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Calicut.