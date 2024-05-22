 Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Registration underway for 4 year course at admission.uoc.ac.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Registration underway for 4 year course at admission.uoc.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Calicut University UG Admission 2024 registration underway. The direct link to apply for 4 year course is given here.

University of Calicut has started the Calicut University UG Admission 2024 registration on May 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Four Year Under Graduate Programmes and three year Under Graduate B.Voc Programmes can apply online through the official website of Calicut University Admission portal at admission.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Registration underway, direct link here
Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Registration underway, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date for online registration is till June 1, 2024. Candidates can make payment of fee till June 1, 2024 upto 5 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Those candidates who are “Eligible for Higher Studies” as per the Higher Secondary Examination or a pass in the equivalent examination is the minimum criteria for admission to undergraduate programmes, unless otherwise specified. All candidates seeking admission to the under graduate programmes irrespective of the Quota (General Merit/ Reservation/ Sports/ Persons with Disabilities/ Community/ Management/Inmates of Juvenile Justice Home/Trans-gender etc.) should compulsorily register through Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Direct link to apply for Calicut University UG Admission 2024

Calicut University UG Admission 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Calicut University Admission portal at admission.uoc.ac.in.
  • Click on Calicut University UG Admission 2024 for 4 years link available on the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get apply online link.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for SC/ST is 195/- and others is 470/-. Payment of fee for online registration can be made only through e-payment system (STATE BANK online/Nodal Centers functioning in Affiliated colleges/Friends Janasevena kendram/Akshaya kendras).

This admission process is conducted for the Four Year Under Graduate Programmes and three year Under Graduate B.Voc Programmes in the affiliated Arts & Science Colleges of University of Calicut for the academic year 2024-25 except those Under Graduate Programmes admission to which is based on entrance examinations and Programmes conducted in Autonomous Colleges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Calicut.

Official Notice Here 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Registration underway for 4 year course at admission.uoc.ac.in, direct link here

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On