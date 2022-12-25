CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam date released, register at www.cdac.in

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has announced the exam dates for C-DAC's Common Admission Test (C-CAT). The examination will be conducted on January 28 and January 29. Candidates can register for CDAC C-CAT 2023 at www.cdac.in till January 18.

Candidates can download the C -CAT Admit Cards from January 24 to January 28. The C-CAT Ranks will be announced on February 9, 2023.

The First Round of Seat Allocation will be announced on February 17, 2023. The Second Round of Seat Allocation will be announced on February 27 and the third round of Seat Allocation results will be released on March 9.

Direct link to register for C-CAT

CDAC C-CAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the CDAC official website at cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the“ CDAC C-CAT registration.

Key in all the required details

Fill the application form

Upload the required documents as per the specifications.

Check and submit the CDAC C-CAT application form 2023 for future reference.

