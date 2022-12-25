Home / Education / Admissions / CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam date released, register at www.cdac.in

CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam date released, register at www.cdac.in

admissions
Published on Dec 25, 2022 04:25 PM IST

CDAC C-CAT 2023 registration process underway at www.cdac.in.

CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam date released, register at www.cdac.in
CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam date released, register at www.cdac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has announced the exam dates for C-DAC's Common Admission Test (C-CAT). The examination will be conducted on January 28 and January 29. Candidates can register for CDAC C-CAT 2023 at www.cdac.in till January 18.

Candidates can download the C -CAT Admit Cards from January 24 to January 28. The C-CAT Ranks will be announced on February 9, 2023.

The First Round of Seat Allocation will be announced on February 17, 2023. The Second Round of Seat Allocation will be announced on February 27 and the third round of Seat Allocation results will be released on March 9.

Direct link to register for C-CAT

CDAC C-CAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the CDAC official website at cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the“ CDAC C-CAT registration.

Key in all the required details

Fill the application form

Upload the required documents as per the specifications.

Check and submit the CDAC C-CAT application form 2023 for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
register
register

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out