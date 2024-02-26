Centre urges States, UTs to ensure compliance of 6 years’ mandate for Class 1 admission from 2024-25 session onwards

The centre has instructed all states and Union Territories to ensure 6 years as the minimum age criteria for children seeking admission in Class 1 from 2024-25 session onwards. The Ministry of Education has urged all states and union territories to ensure 6 years as the minimum age criteria for children seeking admission in Class 1 from 2024-25 session onwards. (Pixabay)

In the latest notice dated February 15, 2024, the Ministry of Education wrote to all states and UTs wherein it reiterated that the age of admission to Grade 1 should be 6+ years, as per the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The notice asked all states and UTs are expected to follow the directive and take necessary steps to ensure its compliance from the upcoming academic session.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Ministry said, “The session 2024-25 is soon to begin when new admissions will take place. It is expected that the age in your state/UT has now been aligned to 6+ for admission to Grade I accordingly.”

Also read: Apple inaugurates iOS Development Lab at Galgotias University to nurture next generation of iOS developers

The latest instruction comes in the backdrop of an earlier statement issued by the Ministry of Education in February last year, wherein directed all states and Union territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As per the NEP 2020, the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children between 3 to 8 years which includes three years of preschool education followed by Classes 1 and 2.

Also read: UPUMS recruitment 2024: Apply for 535 Nursing Officer posts till March 14

It was in March 2022 when the Ministry while responding to a question in Lok Sabha, said that there are wide variations in the age criteria among states when it comes to admission to Class 1, adding that many states and UTs including Puducherry, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Assam and Delhi among others allow admission in Class 1 to children who have not attained the age of 6.