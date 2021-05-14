Home / Education / Admissions / CLAT 2021: Registration ends tomorrow, here’s direct link to apply
CLAT 2021 registration process will end tomorrow. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Direct link to apply given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:29 AM IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities will close down registration process for CLAT 2021 on May 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 can apply online through the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2021 examination will be conducted on June 13, 2021, in single slot from 2 pm to 4 pm. The UG and LLM exams will be conducted on this date. Candidates who have qualified the 10+2 or an equivalent examination can apply for the examination. To apply for the examination online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CLAT 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of CLAT on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

• Click on register link and enter the mobile number and password.

• Now login to the account with the login credentials.

• Fill in the necessary details in the application form.

• Upload the documents and make the payment of fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page for further need.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

