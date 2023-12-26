Consortium of NLUs will release CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list on December 26, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list through the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The list will be released at 10 am today. CLAT 2024 counselling: First allotment list releasing today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The payment of the Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List will open on December 26 and will close on January 2, 2024.

CLAT 2024 counselling: How to check first allotment list

To check the allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the first allotment list will be displayed.

Check the allotment list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, an eligible candidate who has been allotted a seat as per their indicated NLU preferences will be required to pay a non-refundable Confirmation Fee of Rs. 20,000/- (Rupees Twenty thousand only) prior to selecting a ‘Freeze’ or ‘Float’ option in the First, Second and Third rounds of counselling. A candidate needs to pay the Confirmation Fee only once in the entire Admissions and Counselling Process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of NLUs.