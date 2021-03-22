CMAT 2021 exam on March 31, admit cards to be released on March 24

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CMAT 2021 exam date. The Common Management Admission Test will be conducted on March 31, 2021. The admit card for the same would be released on March 24, 2021, likely before 10 am. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA CMAT on cmat.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12/12.30 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6/6.30 pm. The candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra, as per the official notice released by NTA.

The Agency has included an additional section titled “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in the CMAT 2021 exam after receiving the request from AICTE.

The examination will comprise of five sections- Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional). A total of 125 questions will be asked and the total mark is 500. The medium of paper will be English and the examination will be conducted online. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer from the total score.

CMAT 2021 is conducted for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2021-22. The participating Institutes of CMAT-2021 are the Institutions that will be accepting the CMAT Score.





