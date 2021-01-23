Colleges, universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from Jan 26: Khattar
The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the campuses of the colleges and universities of Haryana will be tobacco-free from January 26.
Taking on Twitter, Khattar said that the students will be made aware of the harm caused by tobacco by slogans being written on the walls at the campuses.
"All colleges and universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from 26 January 2021. Slogans will be written on the campus of the institutes to make students aware and various steps will also be taken to warn about the harm caused by tobacco," his tweet read.
