COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result 2025 for Engineering admissions today at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka” (COMEDK) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of Engineering admissions today, July 28. Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) and participated in the COMEDK counselling process can check the round 1 allotment result from 4 pm on comedk.org. COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result 2025 today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

COMEDK Engineering counselling is being held for admission to 26,827 undergraduate seats at 217 participating institutes.

The choice filling for the mock round started on July 18 and ended on July 20. COMEDK announced the UGET mock allotment result for Engineering admission on July 22.

Candidates were allowed to edit their choices between July 22 and 24.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round must report to the college by 4 pm on August 1.

Allotted candidates can cancel their seats by 4 pm on August 4.

The entrance test was held on May 10 and May 25, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in three sessions: from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, from 1 PM to 4 PM, and from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. There were 180 questions in total – 60 questions each were asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The COMEDK UGET result was announced in June.

COMEDK allotment result 2025: Important points candidates should remember

Candidates need to pay the total fee while making a decision of accepting and freezing, accepting and upgrading or rejecting and upgrading their seats. Only those candidates who accept and freeze their allotted seats need to report to the colleges. It is mandatory for all candidates to report in person before the last date and time. Otherwise, their allotted seats will be cancelled. Candidates should check with the allotted college the timings for reporting on Saturday and public holidays.

For any help, candidates can contact the consortium at 080-46671060 or write to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.