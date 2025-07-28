Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 released at comedk.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 04:20 pm IST

COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 has been released. The direct link to check result is given here. 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 on July 28, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the allotment result on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 released, direct link here
COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 released, direct link here

The fee payment window has opened today and will close on August 1, 2025. The reporting to college by the candidates will be done till 4 pm on August 1. Round 1 seat cancellation is available from 4 pm today to August 4 till 4 pm.

Direct link to check COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result 

COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result: How to check

Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 released at comedk.org, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On