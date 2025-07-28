COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 released at comedk.org, direct link here

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 on July 28, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the allotment result on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 released, direct link here

The fee payment window has opened today and will close on August 1, 2025. The reporting to college by the candidates will be done till 4 pm on August 1. Round 1 seat cancellation is available from 4 pm today to August 4 till 4 pm.

COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result: How to check

Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on COMEDK UGET 2025 allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.