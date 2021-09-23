Home / Education / Admissions / COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021 released at comedk.org
COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021:: Candidates who appeared for the UGET–2021 can check their final answer key on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.(comedk.org)
admissions

COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021 released at comedk.org

  • COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final answer key of Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 05:00 PM IST

COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final answer key of Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021). Candidates who appeared for the UGET–2021 can check their final answer key on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Earlier the provisional answer key was released on the official website. The last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to provisional answer keys was September 19, 2021 till 4pm.

Direct link to check COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021 

How to check COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021:

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Click on the candidate's login link available on the homepage

Enter login credentials

The final answer key will display on the screen

Download the final answer key and check it.

