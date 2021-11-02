CSAB NEUT registration begins on November 6, check details

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) NEUT registration (Online provisional registration and uploading of documents / response by candidate to query (if required) Engg. & Arch.) will begin from November 6. The board conduct CSAB NEUT 2021 only for seats reserved in institutes of India that are not covered under CSAB 2021/JoSAA 2021 and some seats of NERIST, Itanagar. The last date to register for CSAB NEUT 2021 is November 19. Candidates can register for CSAB NEUT 2021 through the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board at csab.nic.in.

CSAB registration and Uploading of documents (Engg.&Arch.) November 6 to November 19 Filling of choices November 7 to November 21 First round of Seat allotment November 28 Online payment of seat fee Novmber 29 to December 4 Second round of seat allotment December 9 Online payment of seat acceptance fee December 10 to 12 Seat withdrawal December 13 to 15 Reporating at the admitting Insitute December 20 to 24 Participating insituite to report admission data to CASB December 27

Candidats have to pay ₹3000 as a seat acceptance fee. Those candidates, who have a seat allotted to them either from the first round from the second round, can withdraw their seat after 2nd round of counseling in the stipulated time frame after the second round if they want so,through the CSAB Portal. Such candidates will be refunded ₹2000 out of ₹3000.

Candidates will be assigned seats to the first year of Engineering programmes by CSAB NEUT 2021 based on their All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main 2021.

