CUET 2022: Over 53K students appear across 247 centers on Day 2

As many as 53, 670 candidates attended the second day of the debut Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions or CUET-UG in 247 centers across the country, officials said Saturday.

Officials said that no technical issues were reported at any examination center on the second day.

According to a statement issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), there were 71, 945 students allotted slots on Saturday, 53, 670 or 74.5% appeared in the CUET exam on the second day.

"The examination was held in 247 Centres across the Country where the number of candidates allotted in the first slot were 35836 out of which 27642 attended. The attendance in slot 1 was 77%. In the second slot 26028 candidates attended out of a total of 36109. The overall percentage of attendance in the second slot was 74%.” said UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.

Kumar said that no technical glitch was reported at any center. "There were no technical glitches in of the centres to the best of our knowledge," he said.

The largest Test Centre for the second day again was Delhi University where 635 candidates attended out of 700, the UGC said in the statement.

The first day of CUET-UG on Friday witnessed some students in Delhi alleging that they ended up missing their exams due to the last minute changes in their examination centers. The UGC, however, categorically said that no retest will be conducted for anyone other than the students who were supposed to take exams at two centres — one each in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and Punjab’s Pathankot. The exam was cancelled at these two centres due to technical glitches.