CUH Admissions 2022: Registration for UG courses begins today at cuh.ac.in

Central University of Haryana have started the CUH Admissions 2022 registration process from September 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for UG/Integrated Programmes offered through CUET-2022 can do it through the official site of CUH at cuh.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for online registration, choice filling and locking of choices till September 29, 2022. The merit list will be displayed on the university website on September 30, 2022.

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for CUH Admissions 2022

CUH Admissions 2022: How to apply for UG courses

Visit the official site of CUH at cuh.ac.in.

Click on Admissions 2022-23 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CUH Admissions UG 2022 link.

Click on new registration and enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on confirm and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹300/- for all candidates for counselling. SC/ST/PwD/ Women categories are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUH.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON