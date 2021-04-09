CUSAT CAT 2021 last date to apply extended, here’s how to apply

Cochin University of Science and Technology has extended the last date to apply for CUSAT CAT 2021. The date has been extended till April 15, 2021 for Common Admission Test. Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official site of CUSAT on admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The examination would likely be conducted on June 12, 13 and 14, 2021. Candidates who want to apply will have to pay ₹100/- as late application fees online. The application fee for general category students is ₹1000 and SC/ST candidates will have to pay ₹500. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to apply

• Visit the official site of CUSAT on admissions.cusat.ac.in.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Fill up the registration page with the necessary details and click on register.

• Now login to the account by entering the login credentials.

• Fill in the application form and upload the scanned documents.

• Make the payment of examination fees and submit.

• Download the confirmation page and take a print out of it for further need.

The candidates who wish admissions for programmes other than Ph.D/ All Diploma Courses in CUSAT should apply for CAT. The admit card will be released by the varsity on May 25 and will be available till June 14, 2021.