ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2023 12:16 PM IST

Online registration for admission to Class 9 at Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) for the 2023-24 academic year has started. Interested candidates can apply online at dmvs.ac.in. The link is also given below.

Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 admission registration begins, link to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The school is for classes 9-12.

Students in the age group of 13-18 years can apply for DMVS Class 9 admissions 2023. They must pass Class 8 from a recognised school. Students will be selected through an online entrance test.

“Final admission of students is contingent on the provision of the mark sheet and school leaving certificate/transfer certificate for the same at the time of verification, once a student has qualified the admission test,” reads an official statement.

As per the tentative schedule for admission related activities, candidates can apply till the second week of May 2023. Student webinars will be held in the end of April and the entrance exam will take place in the third week of May. Results will be declared in the same week.

Counselling process will be carried out at the end of May and classes will begin in the first week of June.

To apply for DMVS admission and check more details, click here.

DMVS is a full-time but virtual school. It is a regular Delhi government school and not an open school.

DVMS was established under Delhi government's "School of Specialized Excellence” initiative. It is affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and its certification is valid at par with CBSE and other recognised boards in India, as per information available on the official website.

