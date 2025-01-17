Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: First merit list today, know what happens next

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: The first merit list for admission to entry-level classes (pre-school or nursery, pre-primary or KG and Class 1) will be released today, January 17. Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Private schools will release the first merit list for entry-level classes today (Ajay Aggarwal / HT File Photo)

Schools will display the merit list along with the waiting list and marks allotted under the points system.

Next, parents will get a ten-day window to get their queries resolved (through email, written or verbal communication). After that the second merit list will be released.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Important events after the 1st merit list

Resolution of parents' queries (through email, written or verbal interaction): January 18 to 27

Second merit list: February 3

Resolution of queries against 2nd merit list: February 5 to 11

Subsequent merit list (if any): February 26

Admission closes on March 14

Around 1,741 private schools are participating in the Delhi Nursery admission process.

“This year, we received more than 2,000 registrations for nursery admissions, which is quite satisfactory and exceeds last year's numbers,” Pratika Gupta, principal of Sovereign School, Rohini, told PTI in December.

Chairperson of Gitarattan Global School, R N Jindal, said the school received approximately 1,000 registrations for nursery admissions.

"We have received around 3,600 nursery registrations this year, which is a significant increase compared to previous years," Manisha Sharma, principal of Venkateshwar School, Dwarka, said.

In private schools, 25 per cent of seats are reserved for students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities. A separate admission process is held for these reserved seats.

In the admission notification, Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) strictly warned that asking parents for donations is a punishable offence, and schools can face a penalty of up to ten times the amount of donations received.

It added that schools must follow a single admission process for pre-school and main school classes as both are considered as one institution.