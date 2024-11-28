Delhi Nursery admission 2025-26 begins today, everything parents should know before applying for their children

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: The admission process for entry-level classes (Pre school or nursery, pre primary or KG and Class 1) in Delhi's private schools begins today. Parents can apply for admission of their children (below 6 years) till December 20. The second merit list for nursery admissions in Delhi is scheduled to be released on February 12.(File photo/Agencies)

These are the important dates for Delhi nursery admission 2025-26-

Application window: November 28 to December 20.

First merit list: January 17, 2025

Resolution of parents' queries (through email, written or verbal interaction): January 18 to 27

Second merit list: February 3

Resolution of queries against 2nd merit list: February 5 to 11

Subsequent merit list (if any): February 26

Admission closes on March 14

Before applying for Delhi nursery admission 2025-26, parents should keep in mind the following important points-

Schools can only charge ₹ 25 as a registration fee. The purchase of the prospectus is optional. On March 31 of the admission year, the minimum age of the candidate in nursery, KG and Class 1, should be three, four and five years, respectively. The applicant's upper age should not exceed four, five, and six years for nursery, KG, and Class 1, respectively. Parents can apply to the heads of schools for a 30-day relaxation of the upper age through an application. The draw of lots, if any, will be done using computers or slips in the presence of parents. Schools will inform the date at least two days before through website, notice board and email. There will be a ten-day window (dates mentioned above) for students to get their queries about points allotted to their wards. This will be done for both first and second merit lists. Schools cannot ask parents for donations. It is a punishable offence as per a Delhi High Court order, and schools can face a penalty of up to ten times the amount of donations received. Schools must follow a single admission process for pre-school and main school classes as both are considered as one institution. The admission criteria of schools will be displayed on the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) website, edudel.nic.in, and school websites. Documents which will be considered valid proof of residence are: Ration card/smart card of parents mentioning the name of the child, domicile certificate of parents or child, voter ID (EPIC) of any one of the parents, electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/water bill/passport in the name of any one of the parents, Aadhar card/UID of any one of the parents. In all private schools, 25 per cent seats are reserved for EWS, DG and children with disability.

If you need more information, check the notification here.