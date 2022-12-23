Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Last date to apply today, first list on January 20

Delhi government will close down the registration process for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 on December 23, 2022. The parents and guardians can apply for the admission round through the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi.

The registration process was started on December 1, 2022. The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will close down today. The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission was declared by all schools by December 16, 2022.

The first merit list will be released by the government on January 20, 2023. The second list will be released by the state government on February 6, 2022. All the private schools will reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students and children with disabilities.

The age limit of the child should be at least 4 years to apply for nursery class, 5 years for KG and at least 6 years for Class 1 admission as on March 31, 2023.

As per the notification released by DoE, a non-refundable amount of only ₹25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of the prospectus of the school by the parents will be optional.