Delhi Technological University, DTU, registration 2025 for BTech odd semesters begins today, check details

Delhi Technological University (DTU) will start the online registration process for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) odd semester courses today, July 11. Candidates can apply for DTU BTech 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters from 3 pm on the official website. Delhi Technological University, DTU, BTech registration 2025 for odd semesters from today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: DTU mission to serve nation through tech contributions, says VC

The registration process for Bachelor of Design (BDes) third semester exam will start at 3 pm on July 14.

Registrations for both programmes will end at 11:59 pm on July 25.

Also read: JNU UG, COP Admission 2025: Registration begins at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check important dates here

Here are some instructions given to the students by the university:

Students should check / reset their login password using their registered email ID on the registration portal reg.exam.dtu.ac.in before the start of registration. There will be no forget password / reset password/ login with Google ID link available during registration. There will be no separate registration for odd semester examinations for the academic year 2025-26. No Student will be allowed to register after the last date. Online registration of both core and elective courses is mandatory for all students. Offline requests for dropping/adding/changing courses will not be entertained. A student of an undergraduate program should not register for the courses offered in the third year, if s/he has not cleared all the courses of first year and a student of a programme of more than 3 years' duration should not register for the courses offered to the students of the fourth year, if (s)he has not cleared all the courses of second year. Students should not opt for the same or the related elective which he/she has already pursued in previous semester(s) or any core course that/they will pursue in forthcoming semester(s). Students will be able to download and save their registration form, and they may have to produce a copy of the registration form at their respective departments whenever requested by the authorities.

Also read: DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University CSAS Phase 2 registration begins at admission.uod.ac.in, link here

For more details about the registration process, check the detailed notification here.