Delhi University SOL registration 2025 for UG courses begin at sol.du.ac.in, direct link here

Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has commenced the registration for undergraduate courses for 2025-26 academic session. Eligible candidates who are interested in taking admission can submit their application forms at sol.du.ac.in. Delhi University SOL registration 2025 for UG courses now open at sol.du.ac.in. Candidates can register via the direct link here.

Eligibility:

Candidates must ensure they fulfill the necessary eligibility requirements before applying for DU SOL UG Admissions 2025.

For instance, the candidate must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination from a single recognized board, and should possess minimum 45% aggregate marks.

Besides, candidates will also need to upload important documents such as a valid ID proof, scanned copies of Class 10 and 12 marksheets, passport-size photographs, signature, EWS certificate (if applicable).

Programs offered

Bachelor of Business Administration (FIA) Bachelor of Management Studies B Com (H) BA (H) English BA (H) Political Science BA Programme BA Programme with Computer Applications BA Programme with Mathematics BA Programme with Psychology B.Com Programme BA (Hons) Economics BA (Hons) Psychology

DU SOL UG Admissions 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Undergraduate admissions at DU SOL.

Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for UG Admissions. Enter your details to register and submit. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DU SOL.