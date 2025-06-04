Delhi University SOL registration 2025 for UG courses begin at sol.du.ac.in, direct link here
Delhi University SOL registration 2025 has begun for admission to undergraduate courses. The direct link is given below.
Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has commenced the registration for undergraduate courses for 2025-26 academic session. Eligible candidates who are interested in taking admission can submit their application forms at sol.du.ac.in.
Direct link to apply for DU SOL UG Admissions 2025
Eligibility:
Candidates must ensure they fulfill the necessary eligibility requirements before applying for DU SOL UG Admissions 2025.
Also read: ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration ends tomorrow at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, direct link here
For instance, the candidate must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination from a single recognized board, and should possess minimum 45% aggregate marks.
Besides, candidates will also need to upload important documents such as a valid ID proof, scanned copies of Class 10 and 12 marksheets, passport-size photographs, signature, EWS certificate (if applicable).
Also read: HBSE Compartment Exam 2025 Date: Class 12th examination on July 4, 10th begins from July 5, check time table here
Programs offered
- Bachelor of Business Administration (FIA)
- Bachelor of Management Studies
- B Com (H)
- BA (H) English
- BA (H) Political Science
- BA Programme
- BA Programme with Computer Applications
- BA Programme with Mathematics
- BA Programme with Psychology
- B.Com Programme
- BA (Hons) Economics
- BA (Hons) Psychology
Also read: MHT CET Result 2025 for B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM and LLB 5 Year today, here's how to check when out
DU SOL UG Admissions 2025: How to apply
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Undergraduate admissions at DU SOL.
- Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to register for UG Admissions.
- Enter your details to register and submit.
- Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.
- Submit and download the confirmation page.
- Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DU SOL.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News