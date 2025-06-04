MHT CET Result 2025 for B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM and LLB 5 Year today, here's how to check when out

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the results of BBCA,BBA, BMS, BBM and LLB 5 Year CET results on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Result 2025 for B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM and LLB 5 Year will be out on June 4,

Candidates will need to enter their details like Registered Email ID and Password to check their results 2025.

MHT CET Results 2025: How to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org On the home page, click on the link to check MHT CET Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

As per an official notice, the tentative dates for declaration of other important examinations have also been released. These are as follows:

B.Design CET: June 9, 25 MHT CET PCB June 16, 25 MHT CET PCM June 16, 25 LLB 3 Year CET June 17, 25

Candidates who qualify in the examination will be eligible to appear for MHT CET counselling 2025 to secure admission in participating institutes across Maharashtra.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CET Cell, Maharashtra.