DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: Diploma courses registration begins today

Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will start the registration process for DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021 on July 10, 2021 onwards. The registration process will begin for diploma courses for HSC passed candidates. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The first year Post HSC admission for Pharmacology, Hotel Management and Food and Beverage Technology, Surface Coating Technology Diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22 will begin today. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can do it till August 2, 2021.

Soon after the registration date is over, the final merit list will be released on August 10. The table given below has all the important dates in it.

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of registration July 10, 2021 Closing date of registration August 2, 2021 Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website August 5, 2021 Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website August 10, 2021

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: How to apply

To apply for the courses, candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent exams. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the admission round.

• Visit the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

• Click on Post HSC admission link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will click on candidates login link.

• Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Download the confirmation age and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.