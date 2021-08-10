DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: Registration for Diploma course ends today

Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will close down the registration process for diploma courses on August 10, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The registration date has been extended till August 10. The first year Post HSC admission for Pharmacology, Hotel Management and Food and Beverage Technology, Surface Coating Technology Diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22 will end for Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates.

The display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website on August 13, 2021. The final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on the website will be released on August 20, 2021.

Direct link to apply

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the courses through these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

• Click on Post HSC admission link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will click on candidates login link.

• Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Download the confirmation age and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.