DU Admission 2023: COL begins registration for certificate courses

DU Admission 2023: COL begins registration for certificate courses

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Candidates can either apply offline, or submit a copy of the application form filled online on col.du.ac.in along with required documents.

The Campus of Open Learning, University of Delhi is accepting applications for certificate courses. The duration of these course ranges from 1.5 months to 10 months. Candidates can either apply offline, or submit a copy of the application form filled online on col.du.ac.in along with required documents.

DU Admission 2023: Registration for certificate courses begins (col.du.ac.in, screenshot)
DU Admission 2023: Registration for certificate courses begins (col.du.ac.in, screenshot)

The minimum qualifying criterion for applying is Class 12 pass. However, candidates who have appeared in the qualifying exam and are waiting for results can also apply.

Students who are currently enrolled in a regular degree course at DU or other institutions/universities, students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) can also apply for these courses offered by the University of Delhi.

List of courses

Medical Transcription (Duration: 6 months, fee: 30,000)

Web Designing and Animation (6 months, 15,000)

Travel and Tourism (4 months, 22,000)

Airfare and Ticketing (2 months, 7,000)

CRS (1.5 months, 5,000)

Airport Management (2 months, 25,000

Skill Program on Financial Markets (6 months, 20,000)

Office Automation & E-Accounting (4 months, 15,000)

Soft skills & Personality Development (3 months, 12,000)

Stenography, Secretarial Practices & IT Skills (6 months, 15,000)

Data Science and Machine Learning using Python (6 months, 25,000)

Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security (Foundation Program) (4 months, 15,000)

Fashion Design, Merchandising & Entrepreneurship (10 months, 45,000)

Fashion Design & CAD (6 months, 25,000)

Photography for Fashion & E commerce (3 months, 20,000)

Fashion Modeling & Beauty Pageant Grooming (3 months, 20,000)

Event Management, Marketing & Public Relations (10 months, 45,000)

Interior Design & Architecture Planning (10 months, 45,000)

Filmmaking, Direction & Screenplay (10 months, 45,000)

Mass Communication & Digital Media Productions (10 months, 45,000)

Fine Arts and Digital Arts (10 months, 45,000)

Photography (Still & Video) (10 months, 45,000)

Acting for Films, TV & Theatre (4 months, 20,000)

Radio Jockeying, Anchoring, TV Journalism (3 months, 20,000)

Animation, Motion Graphics & Video Editing (5 months, 20,000)

3D Animation & Video Editing (6 months, 30,000)

Digital Marketing & Social Media Advertising (5 months, 18,000)

Graphic Designing, DTP & Video Editing (5 months, 18,000)

Interior Designing & CAD (6 months, 20,000)

Fine Arts & Illustration (6 months, 20,000)

Fashion Styling (6 months, 26,000)

Diploma in Drafting and Pattern making (Manual & Computerized) (3 months, 15,000)

Certificate course in IAD Graphics (6 months, 20,000)

Travel Operation programme (6 months, 26,000)

MICE Management (6 months, 26,000)

For application form and further details, click here.

