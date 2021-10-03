DU admission begins tomorrow: Important points for students

The admission to various undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University (DU) will commence tomorrow, October 4. For DU admissions, the first cut-off list was released on October 1.

Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against the first cut-off till October 7, 5 pm. The last date of payment of fees by candidates is October 8, 5 pm.

“There is no offline admission for any candidate. only eligible candidates who have registered online through the university portal can be considered for admission. candidates will be required to appear in person for verification of their original documents, as and when notified by the university/college. all admission procedures are to be completed by the candidate using the unique login ID they create on the University of Delhi Undergraduate admissions portal,” the University has said in the admission bulletin.

Candidates having grievances about admission should first approach the Grievance Committee of the College. If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time, only then the Candidate may approach the Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee, the university has informed candidates.

The second cut-off list will be released on October 9.