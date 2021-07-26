DU Admissions 2021: PG, Ph.D and M.Phil registration begins today on du.ac.in

Delhi University will begin the registration process for DU Admission 2021 from July 26, 2021 onwards. The registration process for PG, Ph.D and M.Phil courses will begin today. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round for the courses mentioned above can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

Considering the challenges that emerged last year due to the Covid pandemic, this year, for the benefit of the students, the University has decided to retain the eligibility criteria as last year. The registration link will remain active for PG, Ph.D. and M.Phil will be till August 21, 2021.

For Post Graduate Programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if opting for more than one programme. All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common Registration Form, as per the official notice.

The University has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for Merit-Based and Entrance Based admissions. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU Admissions 2021: How to register

• Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

• Click on DU PG admission link available on the home page.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on confirm and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.