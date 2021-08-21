Home / Education / Admissions / DU Admissions 2021: Registration process ends today for PG, M.Phil, Ph.D courses
DU Admissions 2021: Registration process ends today for PG, M.Phil, Ph.D courses
DU Admissions 2021: Registration process ends today for PG, M.Phil, Ph.D courses
admissions

DU Admissions 2021: Registration process ends today for PG, M.Phil, Ph.D courses

DU Admissions 2021 registration process for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D courses ends today, August 21, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DU on du.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 07:51 AM IST

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU Admissions 2021 on August 21, 2021. The registration process will end for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D courses. Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned courses can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

The registration process was started on July 26, 2021. For Post Graduate Programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if opting for more than one programme. All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common Registration Form.

Direct link to apply here

DU Admissions 2021: How to Apply

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

• Click on DU PG admission link available on the home page.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on confirm and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The University has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for Merit Based and Entrance Based admissions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university delhi university admission du.ac.in + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.