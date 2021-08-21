DU Admissions 2021: Registration process ends today for PG, M.Phil, Ph.D courses

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU Admissions 2021 on August 21, 2021. The registration process will end for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D courses. Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned courses can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

The registration process was started on July 26, 2021. For Post Graduate Programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if opting for more than one programme. All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common Registration Form.

Direct link to apply here

DU Admissions 2021: How to Apply

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

• Click on DU PG admission link available on the home page.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on confirm and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The University has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for Merit Based and Entrance Based admissions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.