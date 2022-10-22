DU Admissions 2022: CSAS UG Round 1 dates extended, check new dates

Delhi University has extended DU Admissions 2022 dates. The dates have been extended for CSAS UG Round 1 and the notice is available to candidates through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The first round of Common Seat Allocation System date and time to accept the allotted seat have been extended till October 22, 11.59 pm. As per the revised schedule, the colleges can verify and approve the online applications till October 23, 2022 and the last date of online payment of admission fee is till October 24, 2022.

Furthermore, the window for ‘Upgrade/ Re-ordering the higher preferences’ for 2nd Round of CSAS shall be available from October 25 till October 27, 2022 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees.

Other candidates who have not been allocated seat in Round 1 of CSAS shall be considered for 2nd Round of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU Admissions.

Revised Schedule Here