DU Admissions 2022: Registration for UG Phase I and II ends tomorrow at du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 09, 2022 10:36 AM IST

DU Admissions 2022 registration for UG Phase I and II will end tomorrow, October 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Delhi will end the registration process for DU Admissions 2022 on October 10, 2022. The Phase I and II registration process for undergraduate courses will conclude tomorrow. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can apply online through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The varsity will auto-lock the preference saved by the candidates for Phase I and Phase II of Common Seat Allocation System on October 10, 2022 at 4.59 pm. Candidates who have not applied for the admission round can check the steps to apply here.

Direct link to apply here 

DU Admissions 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on CSAS 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, DU has started a new window on its undergraduate admission portal that shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. This website is updated every 2 hours.

