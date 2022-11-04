Home / Education / Admissions / DU admissions 2022: Vacant seat list after 2nd round allotment releasing today

DU admissions 2022: Vacant seat list after 2nd round allotment releasing today

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:16 PM IST

University of Delhi will publish the list of vacant seats after DU second seat allotment in different programmes and colleges today, November 4.

ByHT Education Desk

The University of Delhi on November 4 will release the list of vacant seats following the DU second seat allocation in various programmes and institutions. The vacant seats list will be published on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

From November 5 to 7, the DU UG mid-entry option and window to re-order higher preferences will be available. DU will release its third merit list on November 10. Candidates must accept the assigned seat between November 11 and November 13, and the deadline to pay the admission fee is November 15.

DU will publish the first round of vacant seat allocation announcements On November 17, Between November 18 and 19, candidates may submit applications for the spot allocation phase.

In the second round of seat allocation, more than 15,200 candidates were admitted into different Delhi University institutions, a senior varsity official reported on Thursday.

9,439 of them received seats in the initial admissions round and were later promoted to the college and course of their choice in the second merit list.

Topics
du admissions admissions
du admissions admissions

Friday, November 04, 2022
