DU admissions: Nearly 52,000 pay fee at close of second cutoff list

Nearly 52,000 students paid their admission fee on Friday, the last date for payment under the second cutoff list to secure admissions to around 65 Delhi University (DU) colleges. The university is scheduled to announce a third cutoff list on Saturday.

Data from the DU admissions branch showed that 51,974 candidates paid their admission fee till Friday 5pm, of whom, 36,130 had paid their fee under the first cutoff list.

The third cutoff will be released on Saturday and students may take admission under this list between October 18 and 21. While colleges can approve admissions by October 22, students can pay their fee by October 23.

Although there are around 70,000 sanctioned undergraduate seats in Delhi, many colleges end up admitting more number of students than the available seats due to DU’s admission policy, which mandates that colleges must admit all students who meet the announced cutoffs. There is no first come, first served policy.

Of the 11 courses in eight colleges that saw 100% cutoff under the first list this year, only three courses – political science, computer science, and psychology – have closed admissions under the second cutoff list. At least four of these courses, which had reduced cutoffs in the second list, are expected to remain open under the third list as well.

On October 1, while seven DU colleges set 100% cutoff for 10 courses, Jesus and Mary College (JMC) set 100% cutoff in Psychology (Honours) for those students who did not include psychology in their best of four subject combination while calculating their aggregate.Students who included psychology in their best of four subjects needed to have an aggregate of 99% to be eligible for admission to the course under the first cutoff. Last Saturday, the college announced that there was not going be a second cutoff in any subject except BA (Honours) Hindi (68%) and BVoc (Bachelor of Vocational Education) (82% and 84%).

The Hindu College and Hansraj College, which had announced 100% cutoff in political science and computer science, respectively, closed admissions to both courses after recording over-admissions under the first cutoff itself.

Ramjas College, which kept 100% cutoff for three courses, allowed admissions to all three courses under the second cutoff. While the college has continued with 100% cutoff in political science, it has reduced cutoff in physics (99.33%) and BA Programme (99.5%) with a marginal drop of 0.67 and 0.50 percentage points. The college has, however, closed admissions to BCom programme after recording over-admissions.

Authorities at Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, which had set a 100% cutoff in computer science in the first list, reduced it to 98.5% in second list after receiving no application in the unreserved category under the first cutoff.

Both colleges are likely to keep the subject open under the second list. Same is the case with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College which had set a cutoff of 100% for its BCom course, which has been reduced to 98.75% under the second list. The college will keep it open under the third list as well.

Shri Ram College of Commerce had reduced the 100% cutoff for two courses – BCom (Honours) and Economics – by 0.88 and 0.25 percentage points, to lock it at 99.12% and 99.75%, respectively. On Friday, college officials said admissions to the two courses will remain open under the third cutoff and would see a marginal dip in percentage.

Hindu College has carried out a record number of admissions this year as a result of which it has closed admissions to 16 undergraduate courses, except BCom (Honours) and Economics where the cutoffs were reduced by 0.75 and 0.50 percentage points, respectively, under the second list.

The college has admitted 1,784 students for its sanctioned strength of 937 for merit-based courses. On Friday, college officials said while unreserved seats in BCom (H) were filled, there were a few seats in economics left. College officials would meet on Saturday to decide whether there would be a third cutoff or not.