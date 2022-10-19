DU announces first list of admissions to undergraduate programmes

Delhi University announced on Wednesday the much-awaited first list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.

The list was scheduled to be announced on October 18. However, it was deferred by a day.

"The first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) of the University of Delhi has been released today," said DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'Allocated Seat' refers to a unique combination of Programme plus College.

According to data provided by the university, more than 1.5 lakh applicants have marked their college and course preferences till the last date for phase II last week.

The allocation list has not been issued in the public domain and the candidate will only be able to see the college and courses allotted to them on their dashboard.

The candidate will have to click on "Accept Allocation" under the user action tab.

"On receiving the 'Approval from the College Principal', a student will proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission. The candidate should take a printout of the acknowledgment receipt," the university said in a statement.

The students have been given a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to "accept" the allocated seat.

The provision for acceptance of a particular Allocated Seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate.

The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

For the first round of CSAS allocation and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates will be October 24.

The university began the admission process for over 70,000 seats last month.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases - submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The university has advised candidates to ensure that they secure their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever it is offered.

"Only candidates who are admitted to a programme in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds," the statement said.

"Candidates are advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines. Sufficient time has been provided for processing the applications," the varsity added.

For the seats left vacant in the first round, the university will open the second round of CSAS allocation and admission.

On October 25, the university will display vacant seats. Then the students will be given a three-day window to re-order higher preferences from October 25 to 27.

The second allocation list will be announced on October 30. The students will be given a two-day window from October 31 to November 1 to accept the allocated seat, the varsity said.

The colleges will verify and approve the online application from October 31 to November 2.

The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is November 3.

For the third round, the vacant list will be displayed on November 4. During the third round, the university will give a chance for mid-entry and a window to re-order higher preferences from November 5 to 7, as per the statement.

The third allocation list will be announced on November 10, the varsity said. T

The candidates will have to accept the allocated seat by November 13.

The college will verify and approve the online applications from November 11 to November 14. The university will announce the first spot allocation round for vacant seats by November 17.

The university may announce more spot rounds (counselling for unfilled seats), subject to the availability of vacant seats, the statement noted.