University of Delhi will close the registration process for DU B.Tech Admission 2023 on October 7, 2023. Today is the last date to apply for spot round 3 admission. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Delhi University Admission at admission.uod.ac.in. DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends today, direct link here

Candidates who have opted for spot round 2 will be considered for spot round 3. Candidates who had applied for B.Tech and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round 3 can apply. Such candidates will have to opt for spot round through his/her dashboard.

All those candidates who want to apply for the spot round admission can do it by following the steps given below.

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU B.Tech Admission 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and upload the documents if needed.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the seat allocation will be displayed on October 9, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 9 to October 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

