DU extends deadline for third round of Postgraduate admissions

Published on Dec 15, 2022 10:32 AM IST

DU Admission 2022: Candidates selected for admissions in this round will have to submit their applications by 11:59 pm on December 16.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Delhi on Wednesday extended the third round of Postgraduate admissions. As per the revised schedule, the third admission list was displayed on admission.uod.ac.in on December 14.

Candidates selected for admissions in this round will have to submit their applications by 11:59 pm on December 16.

Departments and colleges will verify and approve these admissions by December 17.

The last date for fee payment against the third round of admissions is December 18. The university may announce further admission rounds, if seats remain vacant. Here is the revised schedule.

Here is the merit list for third round of admissions.

Delhi University admits students to postgraduate courses both on the basis of merit and entrance exam results.

This will be the last year when DU uses the DUET entrance test for postgraduate admissions. From 2023, the university will use CUET PG for admitting students to these courses.

