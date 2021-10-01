DU First Cut Off List 2021 released for Arts, Commerce, Science, B.A courses

Delhi University has released the DU First Cut Off List 2021 on October 1, 2021. The varsity has released the first cut off list for all streams- Arts, Science, Commerce and B.A course. The cut off lists are available on the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in. Along with the varsity the affiliated colleges have also released their respective cut off lists.

The admission process will begin on October 4 and will end on October 6 for those candidates who get it through the cut-off. Colleges will have to complete the approvals for admission against the first cut-off by October 7, 2021.

Delhi University Cut off List 2021

Delhi University Cut off List Direct link to check Arts & Commerce Direct link here Science Direct link here B.A Programmes Direct link here

Candidates who will appear for the admission round will need these documents for verification. The list includes - Class 12 or qualifying exam marksheet and passing certificate, Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate, Caste certificate/EWS Certificate (if applicable), Transfer Certificate from school, Migration Certificate from Board, Character Certificate and OMR form of University Registration.

The second cut off list will be released on October 9, 2021 and the third cut off list will release on October 16, 2021. The varsity will also release a special cut-off list on October 25, 2021. The fourth cut-off list will release on October 30 and the fifth list on November 8, 2021.