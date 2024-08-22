DU NCWEB 2024 BA, BCom admission first cut-off list out at du.ac.in, get list here

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), Delhi University, released the cut-off list for students seeking admission for BA and BCom courses. Candidates who would like to check the cut-off list can visit the official website of Delhi University (DU) at du.ac.in. As per the information mentioned on the official website, online admission will commence at 10 am on August 23, 2024, and will continue till 11.59 pm on August 25, 2024, at the respective teaching centres. (Kunal Patil/HT photo)

The NCWEB-DU cut-off list is prepared as per the following categories: General (G), OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PwD.

For BA Programme:

For general category students looking for BA (History + Political Science course), the cut-off in Miranda House is 88 and it is 87 in Hans Raj College. For the BA ( Economics + Political Science course) under the general category, the cut-off stands at 85 in Miranda House and 83 in Hans Raj College.

For BCom Programme:

For general category students looking for the BCom Programme, the cut-off in Miranda House is 88 while it is 87 in Hans Raj College.

