News / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023 released at ncweb.du.ac.in, here's direct link

DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023 released at ncweb.du.ac.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 05:57 PM IST

DU releases second cut-off list for NCWEB admission 2023. Check BA, BCom cut-off on du.ac.in.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second cut-off list for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2023. Candidates can check the second cut-off 2023 of BA, BCom from the official website at du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023 released at ncweb.du.ac.in, here's direct link(File photo)
DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023 released at ncweb.du.ac.in, here's direct link(File photo)

“The online admission will be done from 10:00 am 24th August 2023 (Thursday) to 11:59 pm 26th August, 2023 ( Saturday) at respective teaching centres”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check B.com 2nd cut-off list

Direct link to check B.A 2nd cut-off list

DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ncweb.du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the second cut-off list

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the BA merit list/ Bcom merit list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out