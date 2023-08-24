The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second cut-off list for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2023. Candidates can check the second cut-off 2023 of BA, BCom from the official website at du.ac.in. DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023 released at ncweb.du.ac.in, here's direct link(File photo)

“The online admission will be done from 10:00 am 24th August 2023 (Thursday) to 11:59 pm 26th August, 2023 ( Saturday) at respective teaching centres”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check B.com 2nd cut-off list

Direct link to check B.A 2nd cut-off list

DU NCWEB 2nd cut-off list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ncweb.du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the second cut-off list

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the BA merit list/ Bcom merit list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen check and take print for future reference.

