DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today for UG courses

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on October 10, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Undergraduate Admissions 2022 can apply online through the official site of NCWEB at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

The registration process was started on June 25, 2022. Previously, the application deadline was September 10, which was later extended to September 25. Again the last date was extended till October 10, 2022. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on the admission link and a new page will open.

Press DU NCWEB link and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NCWEB is for women candidates of the National Capital Territory of Delhi where students can appear in examination without attending regular classes. Various constituent colleges have centres for NCWEB students. More related details can be checked on the official site of Delhi University.