Home / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Special drive cut off list released for SC/ST/OBC

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Special drive cut off list released for SC/ST/OBC

admissions
Published on Dec 07, 2022 01:10 PM IST

DU NCWEB Admission 2022 special drive cut off list has been released. Candidates can check the list and register from today onwards.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Special drive cut off list released for SC/ST/OBC
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Special drive cut off list released for SC/ST/OBC
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University has released DU NCWEB Admission 2022 special drive cut off list. The special drive cut off list has been released for SC/ST/OBC category. Candidates can check the special drive cut off list through the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

The cut off lists has been released for admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023. Candidates can apply for admission against special cut off list from December 7 till December 8, 2022.

The college can complete the approvals for admission against special drive cut off till December 9, 2022. The last date of payment by candidates against special drive cut off is till December 10, 2022. The Special Drive for SC/ST/OBC Cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not / did not take admission in the earlier five Cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.

As per the official notice, candidates can apply to a single Program + College by ensuring they meet the required eligibility condition and declared Special Drive for SC/ST/OBC Cut-off. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education
du admissions education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out