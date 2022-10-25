DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list released at du.ac.in, admission begins tomorrow

University of Delhi has released the DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list on October 25, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board admissions can check the first cut off list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

The first cut off list has been released for B.A and B.Com courses. The online admission will commence from October 26, 2022 onwards. The last date to register for admission is till October 28, 2022.

The highest cut off is 94 percentile at Miranda House for B.A Economics + Political Science course and 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college for B.Com admissions. The details of the cut off percentage of marks at which the admissions will be offered by different colleges of the Board are available on the official website.

B.A cut off list

B.Com cut off list

To check the cut off lists, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list link available on the home page.

Click on the course and the cut off list will be displayed.

Check the cut offs and download the page.

Official Notice